Jio-bp to set up charging network for Mahindra e-SUVs

Starting with 16 cities, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at M&M dealership network and workshops across the country

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 11, 2022 20:44 IST

Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and bp, said it would set up a charging network for Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) upcoming e-SUVs. 

Last year, the companies had signed an MoU for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

Starting with 16 cities, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at M&M dealership network and workshops across the country. With these chargers being open to the public, the partnership will benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain, the companies said in a joint statement.

M&M unveiled its first all-electric C segment SUV – the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai earlier this month and it has announced plans to roll out Born Electric vehicles in the country in the next few years. 

This tie-up with Jio-bp is aimed at providing EV users with a wide and convenient fast-charging network.

