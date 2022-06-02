Jio-bp, MG Motor, Castrol ink pact to boost e-mobility solutions in India

Automobile company MG Motor India and lubricants major Castrol India have announced a collaboration with Jio-bp to explore mobility solutions for electric cars.

Under the partnership, Jio-bp, MG Motor and Castrol would explore setting up four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure and expand Castrol’s existing auto service network to cater to EV customers.

The partnership is aimed at creating EV-friendly roads for inter-city and intra-city travel by setting up a robust EV charging and service infrastructure in the country, the companies said.

Under the arrangement, Castrol would develop and expand its existing multi-brand auto service network and Express Oil Change centres to serve electric cars.

These services will be offered across India at both Jio-bp mobility stations as well as select Castrol auto service workshops initially to serve both EV and non-EV four-wheelers, the companies said in a joint statement.

Further, Castrol would help set up EV charging infrastructure across its auto service network.

With rising EV adoption, car mechanics would require training in the latest automotive technologies. Castrol would leverage its access to a vast pool of car mechanics and offer them specialised EV training and certification, the statement added.