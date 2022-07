Jio adds more than 31 lakh mobile users in May: TRAI data

Reliance Jio cemented its lead in the Indian telecom market as it gained more than 31 lakh mobile subscribers in May, according to data released by the sector regulator on Tuesday. Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel added 10.27 lakh subscribers in May, taking its mobile user tally to 36.21 crore.

According to monthly subscriber data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio gained 31.11 lakh wireless subscribers, taking its mobile customer count to 40.87 crore.

Vodafone Idea lost 7.59 lakh wireless subscribers, and its subscriber base slid to 25.84 crore in the same period.