Jindal Stainless Ltd. exits CDR

MUMBAI

05 March 2020 22:37 IST

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has successfully exited the Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR) framework with effect from March 31, 2019, with the company receiving a letter from the consortium of CDR lenders to this effect.

“Pursuant to this, existing CDR lenders have realised the full recompense of about ₹275 crore in cash, which will add to their income in the current fiscal itself.

Additionally, Jindal Stainless Limited has fully redeemed the outstanding Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS), which were issued to the lenders in June 2017, and has paid around ₹558 crore, taking the aggregate realisation of lenders to around ₹833 crore,” the company said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising