Jindal Stainless aims at 50% emission cut before 2035

To reduce carbon emission by over 13.52 lakh tonnes per year due to clean electricity

December 28, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Stainless steel manufacturer Jindal Stainless Ltd. said it would generate over 1.9 billion units of clean electricity per annum through its wind-solar hybrid, floating and roof-top solar plants. The initiatives have the potential to reduce carbon emissions by over 13.52 lakh tonne per annum, the company said in its Sustainability Report. 

The company said it has already tied up with ReNew Power to deliver 100 megawatt (MW) round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy. It is also in discussions to establish separate 100 MW RTC renewable energy projects at both its manufacturing units, in Jajpur and Hisar. The objective is to achieve a combined capacity of 300 MW RE-RTC for both units. 

The remarkable achievements in renewable energy initiatives are pivotal to our vision of a greener future. Our strides in R&D foster innovation that elevates industry standards and ensures our operations contribute positively to the planet and its people,” said Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless Ltd. 

Kalyan Bhattacherjee, Chief Sustainability Officer, Jindal Stainless said, “We are already on our digital transformation journey to strengthen our data management and monitoring by automation of Environmental, Social, and Governance data. Our commitment towards the environment and responsible business practices is a cornerstone of our values and business strategy. We are building a legacy of sustainability that transcends business objectives, embedding ecological consciousness into the core of our operations.”

The company aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. It said it would achieve its mid-term target of 50% carbon emissions reduction well before the target year of 2035.

