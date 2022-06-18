Jindal Lifestyle commissions new plant in Chennai

The company sees good opportunities in wagons

The company sees good opportunities in wagons

Jindal Lifestyle, an integrated stainless steel solution provider, has commissioned an additional plant in Chennai to cater mainly to Vande Bharat trains.

The company has facilities in Chennai, Pathredi in Rajasthan and Rohad in Haryana with a total capacity of 1,500 tonnes a month, CEO Rajesh Mohata said, The products manufactured by the company include industrial stainless steel tanks, homeware, kitchenware, bus shelters, components for metros and railways, etc.

The additional plant in Chennai, which was commissioned last month, is operating at 40% capacity now and additional machinery would be installed to raise capacity utilisation to 80 % from next month.

“The investment in the additional plant is only in machinery as the shed has been taken on rent,” Mr. Mohata said. “The plant makes stainless steel components for the coaches. We have running orders now and with the Railways replacing coaches regularly, we expect the demand to continue.”

The company supplies components for metro projects too. “We are also working on how to make stainless steel railway wagons. We see good opportunities in wagons,” he added.

With huge opportunities in automobile and EV sectors, the company is looking at further expansion in Tamil Nadu, he said.