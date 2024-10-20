ADVERTISEMENT

Jindal Group in talks to acquire Czech-based Vitkovice Steel for €150 million

Published - October 20, 2024 11:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Naveen Jindal-owned business house already has a significant presence in geographies like Australia, Mozambique and Oman in sectors such as steel, power and mining

PTI

Jindal Group is in talks with Vitkovice Steel to acquire a 100% stake in the Czech-based company | Photo Credit: Reuters

To strengthen its global presence, homegrown Jindal Group is in talks with Vitkovice Steel to acquire a 100% stake in the Czech-based company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The group is expected to complete the acquisition by the end of this fiscal year through its arm Jindal Steel International,” sources said.

Tata Projects sees green hydrogen, green ammonia, pump storage hydro as pillars of growth

It will be Jindal Group's first acquisition in Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Naveen Jindal-owned business house already has a significant presence in geographies like Australia, Mozambique and Oman in sectors such as steel, power and mining.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The management of the two sides are in active talks for the deal. As part of the deal, Jindal Group will acquire 100% stake in Vitkovice Steel. This will be Jindal Group's first acquisition in Europe," industry sources said.

“As per sources, the deal size could be of about €150 million (around ₹1,000 crore),” they said.

TSF group unveils exhaustive product line for global markets

The acquisition of Vitkovice Steel will help the Jindal Group to make a foothold in the European market, which is putting checks in the form of CBAM (carbon border adjustment tax) to promote green steel.

The group is also setting up a hydrogen-based steel manufacturing unit through its arm Vulcan Green Steel (VGS) in Oman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US