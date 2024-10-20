GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jindal Group in talks to acquire Czech-based Vitkovice Steel for €150 million

The Naveen Jindal-owned business house already has a significant presence in geographies like Australia, Mozambique and Oman in sectors such as steel, power and mining

Published - October 20, 2024 11:07 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Jindal Group is in talks with Vitkovice Steel to acquire a 100% stake in the Czech-based company

Jindal Group is in talks with Vitkovice Steel to acquire a 100% stake in the Czech-based company | Photo Credit: Reuters

To strengthen its global presence, homegrown Jindal Group is in talks with Vitkovice Steel to acquire a 100% stake in the Czech-based company.

“The group is expected to complete the acquisition by the end of this fiscal year through its arm Jindal Steel International,” sources said.

It will be Jindal Group's first acquisition in Europe.

The Naveen Jindal-owned business house already has a significant presence in geographies like Australia, Mozambique and Oman in sectors such as steel, power and mining.

"The management of the two sides are in active talks for the deal. As part of the deal, Jindal Group will acquire 100% stake in Vitkovice Steel. This will be Jindal Group's first acquisition in Europe," industry sources said.

“As per sources, the deal size could be of about €150 million (around ₹1,000 crore),” they said.

The acquisition of Vitkovice Steel will help the Jindal Group to make a foothold in the European market, which is putting checks in the form of CBAM (carbon border adjustment tax) to promote green steel.

The group is also setting up a hydrogen-based steel manufacturing unit through its arm Vulcan Green Steel (VGS) in Oman.

