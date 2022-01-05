Jindal Aluminium concludes ₹100 crore acquisition of IAILs assets

Jindal Aluminium Ltd, a producer of aluminium extruded products, said it has concluded ₹100-crore acquisition of the assets of Indo Alusys Industries Ltd. (IAIL) and has commenced production at the revived Bhiwadi plant in Rajasthan.

The acquisition of IAIL’s assets brings a potential capacity of 14,000 MTPA (Metric Tonnes Per Annum) extrusions. Once fully operational, Jindal Aluminium’s extrusion capacity is expected to increase from 1.25 lakh MTPA to 1.39 lakh MTPA.

The company started production at this newly acquired facility on December 6, with an initial capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes per month, and it now plans to increase it to 4,000 metric tonnes per month by the end of March 2022.

“With the growing use of engineered aluminium products in the Indian economy, this acquisition will allow us to better service the needs of the market and build capacity. Such inorganic growth allows us to focus on our core competencies,” said Pragun Jindal Khaitan, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director.