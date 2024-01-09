ADVERTISEMENT

Jindal Advanced Materials signs MoU to invest ₹1,000 crore in TN

January 09, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Jindal Advanced Materials (JAM) said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a new manufacturing plant – its first such facility in South India – with an investment of about ₹1,000 crore.

The facility, to be spread over an area of 250 acres, will come up in Trichy and generate up to 3,000 jobs, the company said in a statement.

The company said it would produce ‘innovative composite materials’ at the plant, which would be the company’s fourth plant in India. The new plant is expected to be operational in seven years in phases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CP Agrawal, director, JAM said, “Our focus is on fostering sustainable development and technological innovation through our offerings.”

Globally, composites have gained preference due to their distinct advantages, such as being three times lighter, twice as strong, corrosion-resistant, and non-conductive, the company said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US