Jindal Advanced Materials signs MoU to invest ₹1,000 crore in TN

January 09, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Jindal Advanced Materials (JAM) said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a new manufacturing plant – its first such facility in South India – with an investment of about ₹1,000 crore.

The facility, to be spread over an area of 250 acres, will come up in Trichy and generate up to 3,000 jobs, the company said in a statement.

The company said it would produce ‘innovative composite materials’ at the plant, which would be the company’s fourth plant in India. The new plant is expected to be operational in seven years in phases.

CP Agrawal, director, JAM said, “Our focus is on fostering sustainable development and technological innovation through our offerings.”

Globally, composites have gained preference due to their distinct advantages, such as being three times lighter, twice as strong, corrosion-resistant, and non-conductive, the company said.

