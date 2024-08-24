ADVERTISEMENT

Jeyyam Global Foods plans IPO to fund expansion plans

Published - August 24, 2024 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd. (JGFL) said it is entering the capital market on September 2 with an initial public offering of 1.34 crore equity shares to raise ₹79-82 crore to meet its expansion programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price band has been fixed at ₹59-61 per share. One of the promoters is diluting 3% of his stake. Post the IPO, the promoters stake will come down to 66-67% from the existing 92%, the company said.

Out of the net funds raises, ₹19 crore will be utilised for capital expenditure, ₹35 crore for working capital needs, ₹15 core for general corporate purposes and for other purposes, a company executive said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are setting up a three facilities – two in Maharashtra and one in Madhya Pradesh. Within a year’s time, we will be increasing the capacity of Fried Gram by 30%, clean and graded Chenna by 1.10 lakh tons per annum and Besan Flour by 30,000 tonnes,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 20-year-old company specialises in manufacturing, processing and supply of Bengal Gram, Fried Gram and Besan Flour to a wide B2B segment. It ended FY24 with a topline of ₹630 crore against ₹380 crore in the year-earlier period.

According to the company executive, JGFL has lined up 15 products for the launch in the B2C segment such as soya, vermicelli, spices, masala, ready to cook, ready to eat foods, salt and sugar. “The unit to make Soya and Vermicelli will be installed in an upcoming unit in Salem,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US