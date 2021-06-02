Business

Jewellers seek extension of moratorium

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has urged the Finance Minister (FM) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide immediate financial assistance and banking related relief for the stressed gem and jewellery sector and allied businesses.

In a letter, the GJC cited the K.V. Kamath Committee report which had included the gem and jewellery sector among ‘stressed industries’. Since several jewellers affected by the spate of lockdowns were finding it difficult to repay loans, the GJC sought extension of the moratorium on interest payments for a period of six months.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2021 10:41:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/jewellers-seek-extension-of-moratorium/article34711241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY