Jet Airways releases 87.5% of Dec. salary dues

Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube, on Saturday, wrote to employees of the airline seeking their continued support, as pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers and the senior management received a part of their pending salaries.

The airline on Saturday evening paid 87.5% of the December salaries that were outstanding. Salaries for January and February have not been paid yet, with March salaries due on April 1. The letter and part payment of dues came in the backdrop of a strike call given by the National Aviators Guild from April 1.

“Our pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers and senior management team in particular have persevered despite the adverse personal and financial impact it has had on each individual and their respective families. We understand the hardship, anxiety and uncertainty which each of you have endured and for that you have our deepest, heartfelt gratitude,” Mr. Dube said. Upon receiving the CEO’s e-mail, the National Aviators Guild called for open houses in Mumbai and Delhi to discuss the issue on Sunday.

Pilots to meet

“Besides the letter from the CEO, we have been informed that a small amount of our dues will be cleared very soon. The time-line for this will be known in a day or two. The pilots will meet in Mumbai and Delhi tomorrow to discuss if this is threadbare and decide on the future course of action,” a senior pilot said.