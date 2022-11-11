Jet Airways posts ₹308 crore loss in September quarter

The airline, which shuttered operations in April 2019, received the Air Operators Certificate from the DGCA in May this year as the consortium works on reviving the carrier

PTI NEW DELHI
November 11, 2022 16:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Jet Airways | File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Jet Airways, which is grounded for more than three years, on Friday reported a standalone net loss of ₹308.24 crore in the three months ended September.

The airline had reported a net loss of ₹305.76 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Through the corporate insolvency resolution process, the Jalan Fritsch consortium emerged as the winning bidder for the airline after the the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the consortium's resolution plan in June last year. However, the carrier is yet to resume operations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second quarter of the current fiscal, Jet Airways saw its total income plunge to ₹13.52 crore from ₹45.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses also jumped to ₹321.76 crore in the latest September quarter.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"The company continues to incur losses resulting in an erosion in its net worth and its current liabilities exceed current assets as of September 30, 2022," the filing said.

The airline, which shuttered operations in April 2019, received the Air Operators Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in May this year as the consortium works on reviving the carrier.

The filing said the company's monitoring committee is not in a position to provide the consolidated financial results due to various reasons, including that subsidiaries are separate legal entities and also currently non-operational.

"... the team is facing huge difficulty in obtaining relevant data from the said subsidiaries as also there are no Key Managerial Personnel(KMP)/senior management personnel (in the company's subsidiaries) from whom the relevant information can be obtained for the preparation of consolidated financial results of the company," the filing said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app