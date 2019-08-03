Jet Airways lenders extend deadline for submitting initial bids

The lenders to the defunct Jet Airways Saturday decided to extend the deadline for submitting expression of interest by a week to August 10.

Late last month, the resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia had floated EoIs for selling stake in the airline that stopped flying mid-April.

Today was the deadline putting in the EoIs. The airline has so far received preliminary interest from four parties.

“On the basis of the requests received from credible interested resolution applicants for some additional time, the deadline for submission of EoI is been provisionally extended by a week to August 10,” the lenders said in a regulatory filing.

The extension is to ensure the objectives of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code are achieved and also to maximise the value of assets of the debtor, it said.

“The revised deadline for submission stands at 4 pm, August 10,” it added.

Earlier this week, the lead banker to the airline State Bank of India had approved a ₹10 crore interim funding and other banks are also in the process of approving the same.

As of July 4, the resolution professional had received claims worth over ₹25,500 crore, including over ₹200 crore from founder Naresh Goyal, submitted by the holding company of the airline JetAir, but was rejected.

State Bank has made a claim of ₹1,644 crore, including cash credit inclusive of interest, term loans and bank guarantees, followed by Yes Bank with a claim of ₹1,084 crore, PNB at ₹963 crore and IDBI Bank at ₹594 crore.