Jeep India unveils latest editions of premium SUV Wrangler

April 25, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Jeep India has unveiled the 2024 edition of its premium lifestyle SUV Wrangler Unlimited & Wrangler Rubicon priced at ₹67.65 lakh and ₹71.65 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Deliveries are expected to start from mid-May 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jeep India has unveiled the 2024 edition of its premium lifestyle SUV Wrangler Unlimited & Wrangler Rubicon priced at ₹67.65 lakh and ₹71.65 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Deliveries are expected to start from mid-May 2024.

“The Jeep Wrangler’s enduring success is a testament to its unmatched capability and timeless design. The 2024 avatar has witnessed a world of change to adopt several creature comforts to its already credible build to make it even more appealing to the lifestyle segment.

  Its legendary status has not only shaped but also defined the off-roading culture, inspiring generations of adventurers to push boundaries and explore the great outdoors,” said Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India.

