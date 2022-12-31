Jeena & Company plans overseas expansion

December 31, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Mumbai

Jeena & Company, having provided logistics and supply chain solutions in India for 122 years, has embarked on an overseas expansion plan to sharply grow its business.

The Mumbai-based company, which has been providing end-to-end logistics solutions in Australia since 2018, now plans to expand its operations to New Zealand and the United States of America by 2024, Sam Katgara, Partner, said in an interview.

“Jeena expects to grow the international market business by 50% by 2025,” Mr. Katgara said. “Increased revenues will also mean hiring more talent and creating local job opportunities. Jeena targets 50% of its business to be from international destinations in the next few years.”

The recently-signed Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) is expected to open many avenues and opportunities between both the countries, he said.

“India is an opportunity-laden market and one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Hence, it was important to find familiar ground for the company and make a mark in the international market,” he added.

“International customers often need guidance and expertise to navigate through troubled waters. That is where Jeena’s expertise comes in - to guide the customers to reach every opportunity relating to India by acting as logistics architects who provide transformative solutions,” he further said.

The company aims to drive three times revenue growth by 2027. The primary focus area for the next few years will be 3PL and Pharma logistics.

It plans to increase its warehousing and distribution footprint across India.