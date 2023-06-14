ADVERTISEMENT

JCBL’s Mobility Solutions bags ₹100-cr. order from Indian Railways

June 14, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The company is currently in the process of delivering and fulfilling the order

The Hindu Bureau

MSL, a leading manufacturer of components such as front mask or nose, seats and window frames among others, will supply eight pieces of front mask for Vande Bharat trains.

MSL (Mobility Solutions Ltd.), a part of JCBL Group, has bagged a ₹100 crore contract from Indian Railways for delivering and installing several essential components for the Vande Bharat trains.

The company is currently in the process of delivering and fulfilling the order, the parent organisation said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, MSL would supply eight pieces of the front mask or nose cone worth about ₹2.4 crore, 16 rakes of interior panelling with toilets worth about ₹76.58 crore, and 16 coaches per rake.

“We are happy that Indian railways has displayed trust and confidence in our capabilities to manufacture and deliver exceptional components for them,” said Rishi Aggarwal, MD of JCBL Group, the parent organisation of MSL.

