JCB India unveils fuel-efficient Tracked Excavator

Earthmoving and Construction Equipment manufacturer JCB India on Tuesday introduced its JCB NXT 215 LC Fuel Master Tracked Excavator which is engineered to reduce fuel consumption by 14% compared to the previous model.

Besides the domestic market, the machine will be exported to countries around the world.

This has been possible through optimised Hydraulics using JCB’s Intelliflow Hydraulics technology, the company said.

“The machine now gives real-time fuel consumption data through the onboard interface screen as well as over LiveLink which is JCB’s innovative remote monitoring solution,” it said.

“Improvement in fuel efficiency can lead to an estimated savings of ₹2.90 lakh per year, a direct saving for JCB’s customers,” it added.

Deepak Shetty, CEO & MD, JCB India said, “This new machine has been engineered to enhance the profitability of our customers through a significant reduction in fuel consumption of 14%. It will lead to a better return on their investments in today’s competitive working environment”

This new machine is also 5% more productive and comes with a Power Boost function to perform in tough applications.

“Through technology, this new machine will mitigate the impact of rising fuel costs. This fuel saving is also in line with the Government’s focus on reduction of fossil fuels, which has a significant impact on our economy and the environment,” Mr Shetty said.

JCB India said it manufactures a wide range of Excavators, from 1 Tonnes to 38 Tonnes and till date over 45,000 JCB Tracked Excavators have been built in India.

(The write was at JCB India’s Talegaon Manufacturing plant near Pune at the invitation of the company.)