JCB India achieves production milestone of 5 lakh machines

March 23, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

Earthmoving and construction equipment manufacturer JCB India said it had achieved production milestone of 5,00,000th unit in India. The company, which has been in the country since 1979, currently operates six manufacturing facilities in India and exports to over 130 countries.

JCB Group Chairman Lord Bamford visited the company’s India headquarters at Ballabgarh, Haryana, to mark the occasion.

“India now plays an important part in our global business, as it is one of our largest markets, and also contributes to the global supply chain for JCB.”

The 5,00,000th machine was a telehandler which is used in material handling.

Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director, JCB India said, “Telehandler, ever since it was introduced in India, has made work sites safer and more productive with its superior design and engineering.”

JCB manufactures more than 60 different products in nine categories in India.