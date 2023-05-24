JB Pharma Q4 net profit rises 4% to ₹88 crore

May 24, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (JB Pharma) reported fourth quarter net profit grew marginally to ₹88 crore from ₹85 crore in the year-earlier period, up 4%.

Revenue increased to ₹762 crore from ₹625 crore a year-earlier, up 22%.

For the financial year 2022-23, the company recorded net profit of ₹410 crore as compared with ₹386 crore in the previous year, up 6%. Revenue increased to ₹3,149 crore from ₹2,424 crore, registering a growth of 30%.

Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Wholetime Director, JB Pharma said, “Our market-beating performance in India is pivoted around big brands becoming bigger, and significant demand acceleration in the acquired portfolio.”

“Each of our top 5 brands have ascended through the ranks. Our performance in the International business has seen commendable gains amidst a challenging business environment. International formulations clocked mid-teens growth for the quarter,” he said.

“While we are cautious of the inflationary environment our efforts are aimed at executing well, with productivity and cost optimisation as drivers, in order to deliver improved operating margins,” he added.