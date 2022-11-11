JB Pharma Q2 PAT rises 13%

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
November 11, 2022 22:03 IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JB Pharma) reported second quarter net profit rose 13% to ₹111 crore from ₹98 crore in the year-earlier period.    For the second quarter ended September 30, the company posted revenue of ₹809 crore compared with ₹593 crore in the year earlier period, an increase of 36%.  Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Wholetime Director, JB Pharma said, “We continue to build further on our strong operating performance across business segments in FY23. “Our market-beating performance in domestic business was sustained through growth in our organic portfolio, with big brands getting bigger; and significant demand acceleration in acquired brands which have seamlessly transitioned in a short period,” he said. 

“The momentum in our international business continued across markets, with all three of our verticals performing well,” he added.  He said productivity improvement and cost optimisation initiatives were creating strong operating leverage, which was enabling the company to maintain its margins in an inflationary environment with supply chain challenges.

