JB Pharma cuts heart failure drug Azmarda’s price by almost 50%

December 05, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (JB Pharma) has announced an approximately 50% cut in the price of critical heart failure drug Azmarda.

Azmarda, which contains the patented molecule Saccubutril-Valsartan, is indicated for heart failure, which ails 8 to 12 million people in the country, the company said.

After the price reduction, Azmarda (Saccubutril-Valsartan), 50 mg will be available at ₹39.6 per tablet as against ₹78 per tablet earlier.

Dilip Singh Rathore, president, Domestic Business, JB Pharma said, “Being a leading player in the cardiac segment, it has been decided to take the lead in making their Azmarda drug more accessible and affordable for heart failure patients in India.”

“This is in line with our strategy of providing innovative and quality treatment to a larger patient pool at the most affordable price points,” he said.

“With this move, the overall monthly treatment cost will reduce significantly from ₹4,500 to ₹2,200. The heart failure drug also helps in reducing hospitalisation cost by about ₹1,00,000 at the minimum,” he added.

“Heart failure is a devastating condition and it’s important to also increase awareness about the condition. Thus, JB will also institute over 300 ‘heart failure’ clinics across the country so that patients are able to detect the condition early and make informed health decisions,” he said further.

