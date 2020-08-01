Jaypee Infra CFO Pramod Aggarwal resigns

Jaypee Infratech’s chief financial officer (CFO) Pramod Kumar Aggarwal has resigned from the company with effect from Friday.
In April-end, the company had informed that Mr. Aggarwal had offered his resignation from the post of CFO of the company upon approval of the Resolution Plan of NBCC by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to facilitate appointment of new CFO by the successful resolution applicant.
Interim Monitoring Committee (IMC) formed pursuant to directions of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had requested Mr. Aggarwal to continue till July 31, 2020 for smooth functioning/transition.
“In this connection, this is to inform that resignation of Pramod Kumar Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, has been accepted by Interim Monitoring Committee with effect from the close of working hours on 31st July, 2020,” Jaypee Infratech said in a regulatory filing.
