Jayanta Chatterjee appointed as MD & CEO of ICRA Analytics

August 25, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

ICRA has announced the appointment of Jayanta Chatterjee as the managing director and chief executive officer of ICRA Analytics Limited (IAL), its wholly owned subsidiary. In this role, Mr. Chatterjee will be responsible for shaping business strategies, aligned with the group’s objectives, product and revenue diversification, and business transformation.

“Effective September 14, 2023, Mr. Chatterjee will succeed Sushmita Ghatak, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities. With a career spanning over 33 years, he has dedicated 28 years to ICRA, holding various senior positions across different functions. Before this role, he was the executive vice president and head of Strategic & Emerging Corporates Group at ICRA Limited,” ICRA said in a statement.