Jasmino Corporation announces acquisition of two German firms

Jasmino Corporation Pvt. Ltd., which is into chemical process equipment engineering and corrosion protection, has announced the acquisition of two German companies, HAW Lining and GBT Buecolit for an undisclosed amount.

“This strategic move positions Jasmino as the world’s 3rd largest provider of comprehensive heavy-duty industrial anti-corrosion lining solutions,” the company said in a statement.

HAW Lining, into rubber linings, has been instrumental in industrial corrosion protection for over 125 years, offering critical solutions to global industrial powerhouses.

“As the inventor of industrial rubber lining, patented in 1920, HAW’s technology has been fundamental in enabling the chemical industry revolution. With this acquisition, Jasmino now has access to the world’s largest shop floor for anti-corrosive lining and one of Europe’s largest equipment manufacturing facilities, spanning over 120,000 square meters,” it said.

GBT Buecolit, one of Germany’s leading companies in heavy-duty corrosion protection, specializing in coatings, plastic lining, and turnkey solutions.

It operates with subsidiaries in Poland and the Netherlands, and partners in Belgium, France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Jordan.

“Known for its comprehensive engineering solutions, including design, manufacturing, anti-corrosive linings, and maintenance, GBT’s acquisition enhances Jasmino’s European presence,” Jasmino said.

Adheesh Ramani, CEO of Jasmino Corporation said, “The acquisition of HAW and GBT marks a significant milestone in our international expansion strategy. It strengthens our ability to offer comprehensive turnkey solutions, covering everything from concept to commissioning for all types of industrial plants.”

“This includes design, engineering, equipment manufacturing, anti-corrosive linings, and on-site commissioning. With these acquisitions, Jasmino has established a solid foundation, fortified by respected international brands, positioning us for aggressive growth and enabling us to capture a larger share of the market in our core verticals,” he added.

Ramani Seshadri, Chairman and Managing Director, at Jasmino Corporation , said. “Both companies have a stellar reputation for innovation and quality. Having partnered with them on key global projects since 2018, we see strong synergies between our organizations, and together, we will deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients worldwide.”

