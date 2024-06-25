ADVERTISEMENT

Jaro Education declares 1:3 bonus, 10% interim dividend

Published - June 25, 2024 09:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Jaro Education, which is into online education, has recommended issue of bonus share in the ratio of 1:3 (one equity share for every three shares held by the shareholder).

The Board has also announced a dividend of 10% at a face value of ₹10 per share for FY24 for eligible shareholders. Sanjay Salunkhe, CMD, Jaro Education, in a statement said, “These are part of our endeavour to reward our shareholders. We will be declaring our audited results in couple of weeks and after that we will be filing DRHP.” In FY24, the company said it provided online education to about 28,800 learners for postgraduate degrees and up-skilling courses.

