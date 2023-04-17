Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric mulls $222-mn AC unit in TN

April 17, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. will set up a $222 million plant to manufacture air-conditioners and compressors at Origins by Mahindra, near Chennai.

It will be Mitsubishi Electric’s first AC and compressor manufacturing facility in India and is expected to begin operations by October 2025.

Once fully operational, it will enable Mitsubishi Electric to achieve an annual production capability of 3,00,000 units of room ACs and 6,50,000 units of compressors.

An announcement to this effect was made by Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Ltd., a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers Ltd. and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan.

Rajaram Pai, Chief Business Officer, Industrial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., said that they were happy to welcome the electric and electronic equipment manufacturer to set up the AC-cum-compressor unit in their campus.

The first phase of Origins, an industrial cluster being built by Mahindra, is spread over 307 acres at Ponneri, near here. Mitsubishi Electric plant is spread across 52 acres.

“The new manufacturing facility is expected to strongly support stable product supply as the Indian market continues to grow due to its increasing population and expanding economy,” said Kazuhiko Tamura, MD, Mitsubishi Electric.