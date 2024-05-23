GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Japan’s Exedy Corp to invest in EV firm Omega Seiki

Published - May 23, 2024 09:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Japan’s Exedy Corporation has announced its decision to invest in Omega Seiki Private Ltd., a company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of electric mobility solutions based in India. 

The company has not announced the quantum of investment and the stake it would pick up in Omega Seiki.

“Moving forward, we will collaborate on the development of electric vehicles equipped with our proprietary high-efficiency electric drive units, which consist of motors and continuously variable transmissions (CVTs). Through this partnership, we aim to promote electrification in India and contribute to achieving carbon neutrality,” the company said in a statement available on its website.

“At Exedy, we strive to ‘create fulfillment for society’ by contributing to the creation of a decarbonised society. Through our investment in Omega Seiki, we aim to provide new electric mobility solutions,” the company added. Omega Seiki develops, manufactures, and sells electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and small trucks in India. With manufacturing bases in northern and western India and a dealer network, the company focuses on sustainable transportation and working to improve new technologies to promote electric vehicles in the country.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.