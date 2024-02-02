Jana Small Finance Bank IPO to open on Feb 7

February 02, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MUMBAI

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. has announced to open its initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares face value ₹10 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in the price band of ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 36 shares and in multiples of 36 shares thereafter. The IPO will close on Friday, February 9, 2024.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of aggregating to ₹462 crore after adjusting for the pre-IPO placement and Offer of Sale aggregating up to 2,608,629 shares by the selling shareholders.

The bank proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier-1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements, to improve its CRAR and also to meet issue expenses.