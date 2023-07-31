Jana Small Finance Bank files for IPO

July 31, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

Jana Small Finance Bank has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company plans to raise funds through offer of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each comprising fresh issue aggregating up to ₹575 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to 4,051,516 equity shares by selling shareholders.

The net proceeds are proposed to be utilised towards augmentation of the bank’s Tier – 1 capital base to meet future capital requirements such as organic growth and expansion and to comply with the regulatory requirements for enhanced capital base, as may be prescribed by the RBI from time to time, the lender said.

