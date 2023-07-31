HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jana Small Finance Bank files for IPO

July 31, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

  Jana Small Finance Bank has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company plans to raise funds through offer of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each comprising fresh issue aggregating up to ₹575 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to 4,051,516 equity shares by selling shareholders.

The net proceeds are proposed to be utilised towards augmentation of the bank’s Tier – 1 capital base to meet future capital requirements such as organic growth and expansion and to comply with the regulatory requirements for enhanced capital base, as may be prescribed by the RBI from time to time, the lender said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.