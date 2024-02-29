ADVERTISEMENT

Jan. core sector growth hits 15-month low but output at 10-month high

February 29, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot

Finished products at IISCO steel plant, Burnpur in West Bengal. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Output growth in India’s eight core sectors dropped to a 15-month low of 3.6% this January, driven by a contraction in fertiliser and refinery production along with base effects from 2023 when the core sectors had grown 9.7% in the same month.

However, in absolute terms, overall output levels were at a ten-month high, with production rising sequentially for the second straight month and 2.2% above the December 2023 levels. Fertilisers production shrank 0.6% in January, the first decline recorded since February 2022.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry, which released the data on Thursday, also upgraded the growth rate for December 2023 to 4.9% from the 14-month low of 3.8% estimated earlier. The Index of Core Industries (ICI) constitutes a little over 40% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While refinery products, with a 28% weightage in the ICI, dropped 4.3% in January, marking their first contraction in nine months, electricity generation with a 20% weightage, recovered from a mere 1.2% uptick in December to rise 5.2% in January.

Coal output growth slowed slightly to 10.2%, but still clocked the seventh straight month of double-digit growth. Crude oil production broke a two-month streak of contractions to register a minor 0.7% growth in January.

“With a relatively healthier trend displayed by various other high frequency indicators, we project the IIP to report a growth of 2%-4% in January,” reckoned ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar, noting that only crude oil, cement and electricity output showed an improved year-on-year performance in January compared to December 2023.

While the overall core sectors’ performance was a mixed bag in view of the low 3.6% uptick, the good part is that cement and steel, which are reflective of capital expenditure, witnessed a fairly good growth of 7% and 5.6% respectively despite high base effects, said Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US