Jaguar starts F-PACE delivery in India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it has begun deliveries of the new Jaguar F-PACE in India at prices starting ₹69.99 lakh, ex-showroom. “The new F-PACE is available for the first time in the R-Dynamic S trim on Ingenium 2.0 l petrol and diesel powertrains,” the company said. The 2.0 l petrol engine delivers a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm of torque and the 2.0 l diesel engine delivers a power of 150 kW and 430 Nm of torque.

Rohit Suri, president and MD, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The New Jaguar F-PACE sets a new benchmark in aesthetic and luxury appeal.”

“It’s enhanced and stunning looks are bound to attract existing and new customers who will also get a superior connected-car experience from this iconic luxury performance SUV,” he added.


