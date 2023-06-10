Jagat Pharma gets WHO-GMP, CoPP certification for Isotine Plus ayurvedic eye drops

June 10, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

Jagat Pharma which is into Ayurvedic medicines, said it has been accredited with the WHO-GMP (World Health Organization - Good Manufacturing Practices) certificate and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Products (CoPP) for its Isotine Plus ayurvedic eye drops. The Isotine Plus ayurvedic eye drops have been clinically used for 36 years with a track record to reverse cataract-induced visual impairment, it said.

The eye drops are used to treat complex eye diseases like Cataracts, Macular Degeneration, Myopia, Hypermetropia, Glaucoma, Diabetic Retinopathy and Retinitis Pigmentosa, it added.

“We are indeed elated to have been accredited by the WHO-GMP certification and CoPP Certificate, which is a hallmark of best manufacturing practices,” said Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director of Jagat Pharma.

“Our aim has always been to continue advanced medicinal research and come up with products which will provide the best medical benefit to the maximum number of people,” he said in a statement.

“The WHO recognising our dedicated efforts is an encouragement for us to put even more focus on research and innovation,” he added.

Currently the company is exporting the eye drops to Cambodia and Russia and it has plans to export to Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, UAE, Thailand and Taiwan.