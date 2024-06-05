ADVERTISEMENT

Ixigo parent Le Travenues Technology fixes IPO price band at ₹88-93

Published - June 05, 2024 09:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Le Travenues Technology Ltd., the parent company of travel aggregator ixigo, has announced to open its initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares on Monday (June 10) at a price band of ₹88-93 per share. The IPO will close on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Bids can be made for a minimum of 161 equity shares and in multiples of 161 shares thereafter. The total offer size comprises fresh issue of equity shares of value of ₹1 each aggregating up to ₹120 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to 6,66,77,674 shares by the selling shareholders.

