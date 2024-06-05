Ixigo parent Le Travenues Technology fixes IPO price band at ₹88-93

Le Travenues Technology Ltd., the parent company of travel aggregator ixigo, has announced to open its initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares on Monday (June 10) at a price band of ₹88-93 per share. The IPO will close on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Bids can be made for a minimum of 161 equity shares and in multiples of 161 shares thereafter. The total offer size comprises fresh issue of equity shares of value of ₹1 each aggregating up to ₹120 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to 6,66,77,674 shares by the selling shareholders.