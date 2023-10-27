Ivy Growth announces $30 million fund for start-ups 

October 27, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

Ivy Growth Associates Pvt. Ltd., a micro venture investment firm, has announced plans to introduce a $30-million venture capitalist fund for revenue-based and traction-based start-up enterprises by FY2024-25.

The fund will be led by Co-founders of Ivy Growth, Rachit Poddar, Prateek Toshniwal, and Sharad Todi, and advisor Mehul Shah.

“It will include contributions from their personal and micro VC capacity, while its investors include family offices, UHNIs, and global professional investors,” the firm said in a statement.

“The fund will be deployed over 3-5 years and will target passionate founders of Pre-series A and above-level start-up companies focused on sustainability, agri-tech, healthcare, deep tech, web 3.0, and the AI domain,” the statement added.

Prateek Toshniwal, Co-Founder, Ivy Growth Associates said, “Through the $30 million fund and our global fund setups and collaborations, we will provide funding to pre-series A and above level startups in jurisdictions all across the globe focusing in regions like Asia and the Middle East which have the growth potential to become successful in their respective sectors.”