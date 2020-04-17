IT’s not in a hurry to restart work from office

The Indian information technology sector is in no hurry to get employees — currently working from homes — back into the offices and campuses.

The industry believes the post lockdown return must be carried out in a ‘slow’ and a ‘calibrated’ manner so that social distancing norms are not jeopardised.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government and the local administration of the country’s tech capital, have said that all IT and BT companies would be allowed to get up to 50% of their workforce to offices after April 20. Bengaluru alone has more than four million tech workers with another six million across the country.

Nasscom vice-president K.S. Vishwanathan said, “The industry is not in a rush to get 50% of its people to work from office right away. This has to happen gradually, say 10% to 15% week-after-week to take it up to 50%. A lot of standard operating procedures and protocols will have to be deployed before the return, to ensure safety and continuity in social distancing.’’

Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman of Vision Group IT and former CEO, Infosys said, “We should make the home to office transition very smooth without compromising the safety of employees. Companies are looking at a gradual scale-up, it may be some 20% at the most in the next four weeks. Companies are not under any pressure as their people are already working and doing well from their homes.’’

Nasscom, the trade association of IT/BPM industry, meanwhile, has come out with suggestions for the IT-BPM industry to come out of the COVID-19 induced lockdown smoothly. Expressing support for the lockdown across the country, Nasscom said it would like to approach the opening of the lockdown in an extremely responsible manner. Exit strategy from the lockdown in India will need to be safe and calibrated. It has to be undertaken in a phased manner with all the necessary checks in place to ensure the country does not have a resurgence in virus spread.

It said there should be co-ordinated approach for movement of employees and goods. To ensure workplace safety companies should take measures such as: incident management and facility for real-time co-ordination, it said in a message to its members.