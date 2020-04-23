It’s important that U.S. continues to get access talent critical to recovery phase: Nasscom

IT industry body Nasscom on Thursday extended support for the U.S.’ decision to exempt categories such as healthcare workers while temporarily suspending certain immigration visas and said this will help America continue getting access to talent critical to economic recovery of the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing immigration for 60 days to protect the jobs of Americans laid off due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It suspends entry only of individuals on certain immigrant visas for 60 days, but this may be extended by the President.

“It provides exemptions to certain categories including healthcare workers who are essential and critical to helping both the American people and the U.S. economy recover during these difficult times. Nasscom supports these objectives and believes that it is important that the U.S. continues to access talent critical to the recovery phase,” the association said in a statement. It added that the U.S. needs access to those working in the health-care sector as well as those essential technology workers.

These technology workers are “ensuring that U.S. hospitals and first responders have the IT systems they need, building and maintaining the systems to help children need to learn remotely, helping the U.S. industries to remain open and operating and playing key roles in efforts to develop treatments and a cure for this disease” among other vital services.

Nasscom noted that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has provided an excellent roadmap for any subsequent potential recommendation for non-immigrant and other visa categories. It added that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) at the DHS gave detailed examples of jobs and employees that are essential.

“We feel the priorities established by the CISA should help define the types of essential workers that any subsequent recommendations on non-immigrant visa programmes should include and address. We also hope that those developing recommendations regarding these programmes consult broadly and accept input from a wide variety of sources in their deliberations,” Nasscom said.