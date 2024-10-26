ADVERTISEMENT

ITR filing deadline for corporates extended by 15 daystill November 15

Published - October 26, 2024 12:38 pm IST - New Delhi

In a circular, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said the deadline will be extended from the earlier target date of October 31.

PTI

Tax payers file their income-tax returns at special counters in Chennai. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The income tax department on Saturday (October 26, 2024) extended the deadline for filing income tax returns by corporates by 15 days till November 15 for assessment year 2024-25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: How to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) 2024 via WhatsApp

In a circular, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the deadline will be extended from the earlier target date of October 31.

The new deadline for Assessment Year 2024-25 (for furnishing tax returns for fiscal 2023-24) is November 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nangia Andersen LLP Tax Partner Sandeep Jhunjhunwala said this extension would not apply to the Tax Audit Report, transfer pricing certification in Form 3CEB and other income tax forms like Form 10DA, for which the deadline would remain October 31, 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the CBDT's decision to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns for AY 2024-25, though not accompanied by an official explanation, seems aligned with the upcoming festive season.

"By extending the deadline to November 15, 2024, taxpayers and professionals alike can prioritise accuracy and compliance without the stress of last-minute filings amidst celebrations," Mr. Mohan said.

Mr. Jhunjhunwala said, "This targeted extension seeks to facilitate compliance during a peak period while upholding the timely submission of critical audit documentation".

Earlier in September, the CBDT had extended the due date for filing tax audit reports by 7 days till October 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US