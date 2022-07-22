ITI ropes in C-DOT to make indigenous 4G, 5G telecom products
Bengaluru
ITI Ltd., a PSU that manufactures telecom and defence equipment, and the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) have entered into an MoU with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), to manufacture indigenous 4G and 5G telecom products and communication systems. ITI Ltd., which has more than seven decades of experience in manufacturing, would produce 4G upgradeable to 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and related equipment, the PSU said in a statement. As per the agreement, ITI would also explore supplying C-DOT LTE RAN/eNodeB systems to other PSUs, Railways, Defence establishments and export markets. D. Venkateswarlu, CMD of ITI Ltd. said, “ITI and C-DOT are leaders in their respective areas, and this MoU will bring great synergy between the two organisations and leverage each other’s strengths to develop world-class telecom products.”
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.