ITI ropes in C-DOT to make indigenous 4G, 5G telecom products

Bengaluru

ITI Ltd., a PSU that manufactures telecom and defence equipment, and the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) have entered into an MoU with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), to manufacture indigenous 4G and 5G telecom products and communication systems. ITI Ltd., which has more than seven decades of experience in manufacturing, would produce 4G upgradeable to 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and related equipment, the PSU said in a statement. As per the agreement, ITI would also explore supplying C-DOT LTE RAN/eNodeB systems to other PSUs, Railways, Defence establishments and export markets. D. Venkateswarlu, CMD of ITI Ltd. said, “ITI and C-DOT are leaders in their respective areas, and this MoU will bring great synergy between the two organisations and leverage each other’s strengths to develop world-class telecom products.”