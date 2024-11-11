ITI Limited emerges as lowest bidder BharatNet Phase-3 Project worth ₹4559 cr.

ITI Limited, independent India’s maiden PSU, a telecom manufacturing company, with its consortium partner has emerged as lowest bidder for three packages of BharatNet Phase-3 Project (laying optical fiber networks) cumulatively valued at ₹4559 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

ITI led consortium emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for package No. 15 of BharatNet Phase-3 Project comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur states with an order value of ₹ 1,537 crore.

The PSU also emerged as L1 for Package No. 8 in the state of Himachal Pradesh, and for Package No. 9 in West Bengal, & Andaman and Nicobar Islands with an order value to ₹3,022 crore. With this, ITI Limited has emerged as L1 for three Packages (8,9, &15) taking the total order value to ₹4,559 crore, it said in a statement.

The BharatNet Phase 3 Project is divided into 16 packages spread across all states and union territories. It may be recalled that BSNL had invited tenders for design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance of middle mile network of BharatNet Phase 3 project on a design build operate and maintain model.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.