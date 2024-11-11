 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ITI Limited emerges as lowest bidder BharatNet Phase-3 Project worth ₹4559 cr.

Published - November 11, 2024 11:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

ITI Limited, independent India’s maiden PSU, a telecom manufacturing company, with its consortium partner has emerged as lowest bidder for three packages of BharatNet Phase-3 Project (laying optical fiber networks) cumulatively valued at ₹4559 crore.

ITI led consortium emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for package No. 15 of BharatNet Phase-3 Project comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur states with an order value of ₹ 1,537 crore.

The PSU also emerged as L1 for Package No. 8 in the state of Himachal Pradesh, and for Package No. 9 in West Bengal, & Andaman and Nicobar Islands with an order value to ₹3,022 crore. With this, ITI Limited has emerged as L1 for three Packages (8,9, &15) taking the total order value to ₹4,559 crore, it said in a statement.

The BharatNet Phase 3 Project is divided into 16 packages spread across all states and union territories. It may be recalled that BSNL had invited tenders for design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance of middle mile network of BharatNet Phase 3 project on a design build operate and maintain model.

Published - November 11, 2024 11:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.