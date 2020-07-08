ITI in talks with TCS for joint bid in BSNL 4G project

R.M. Agarwal

Bengaluru

08 July 2020 22:57 IST

Aims to bid for all 5 zones in upcoming ₹9,000 crore tender

ITI Ltd. is readying for mega 4G deployments of telcos in the country and overseas. To start with, the company wants to qualify to bid for BSNL’s 4G projects in all five zones across the country by expanding its competencies.

The PSU, which recently roped in Tech Mahindra, is now finalising an even bigger tech partnership with Tata Consultancy Services, said a highly placed source at the Department of Telecom. “We are on a path to bring back our past glory as a leading telecom company,” ITI CMD R.M. Agarwal told The Hindu. “In addition to Tech Mahindra, we are talking to a large global IT player and an MoU will be announced soon. We are forging alliances with... two leaders in the global telecom tech space. All these are part of our initiative to re-emerge as a top player in telecom infrastructure and equipment manufacturing,” Mr. Agarwal added.

Service providers bagging the project could earn revenue in the range of ₹800 -₹2,000 crore per zone.

An individual bidder is eligible for three zones; to bid for all five zones, ITI needs another strong tech tie-up, he said. “We want to bid for all five zones and for this we are enhancing our competencies... For this, we are engaging with two tech partners and many other partners, including Tejas Networks. This move is going to take us truly global,” he said.

It is estimated that BSNL would require at least 45,000 units of radio access network equipment to cover five zones. ITI said, it has the capability to manufacture all these at its Bangalore unit and if need be in other units too. “All components and material required for the production of these equipment will be procured by us. In addition to manufacturing, we will also install and commission, and support and maintenance for five to seven years. We want to be a global company with a focus on 4G which will evolve into 5G later, smart cities, healthcare and IT services,’’ Mr. Agarwal added.