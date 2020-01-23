ITI FPO opens on January 24

Public sector unit ITI has announced the launch of its follow-on public offerFPO. The issue will open on January 24, and close on January 28.
The FPO will comprise a fresh issue of 18 crore equity shares and additional issue of 18 lakh equity shares in the price band of ₹72 to ₹77.
The proceeds, expected to be in the range of ₹1,308 crore to ₹1,398 crore, would be utilised to pay back its loan outstanding of ₹607 crore while another ₹642 crore would be used as working capital, said the PSU here on Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.