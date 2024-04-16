itel emerges as top feature phone brand in CMR report

April 16, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

Handset brand itel has emerged as a top brand in overall satisfaction among feature phones in a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR), a market research and advisory firm.

While feature phones remain a lifeline for many, India is experiencing a surge in digital acceleration, driving interest in affordable 4G smartphones and even 5G offerings within the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment, according to the report.

The consumer study by CMR, covering 2,000 mobile phone users across major Indian cities, has revealed that feature phone users are increasingly preferring feature phones that provide longer battery life (78%), ease of use (74%), affordability (57%) and offer digital capabilities. And three in four users expressed interest in switching to smartphones, primarily in ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 price range.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India in a statement said, “itel’s focus on device features and user-friendly design not only advocates user preference, but also ensures that individuals in deep Bharat stay connected with their loved ones, access important information, and become an important part of India’s socio-economic development.”

“At itel, our focus on research and development enables us to deliver cutting-edge features tailored to our vibrant, youthful audience in both feature phone and smartphone category,” he added.

