ITC’s perfume unit will now make Savlon hand sanitisers

Retail conglomerate ITC has repurposed its perfume manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh to produce an additional 1,25,000 litres of Savlon hand sanitisers, amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic crisis and an unprecedented surge in demand for hand-hygiene products like sanitisers.

To serve a larger national priority during these challenging times, ITC’s Perfume manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh has commenced production of Savlon sanitisers to cater to the soaring demand due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release.

Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd., said, “Addressing a larger national requirement during the Coronavirus pandemic, ITC has repurposed its recently commissioned perfume manufacturing facility in Manpura, Himachal Pradesh to manufacture Savlon Hand Sanitizers.

“This initiative reinforces our efforts to enable enhanced production and supply of Savlon range of hygiene products in the market which is the need of the hour to help fight the virus and contain its spread.”

In line with the government order and in public interest, ITC has reduced prices of Savlon sanitisers and was working overnight to reach the new stocks with the revised prices to the market. The company has also reinforced its efforts to enhance awareness about the importance of hand hygiene through campaigns across digital, print and other communication platforms, said the company.

It was in November 2019 that ITC set up this plant to manufacture premium fragrances.