ITC working on revival strategies, says Puri

ITC Ltd. has planned for multiple scenarios and done reviews to deal with the COVID-19 situation, according to its chairman.

The company is also calibrating its plans periodically to remain prepared, he added. “We have done scenario planning. We have taken real-time and worst-case scenarios,” Sanjiv Puri, CMD, ITC Ltd. said via video interaction with select journalists.

He also said various teams at ITC were working on revival strategies and ‘re-imagining the future’.

“The idea is to bounce back quickly and take advantage of emerging opportunities. We are ensuring adaptability and agility for business continuity,” he said.

No salary cut

Stating that the company is conserving cash and reducing cost in the present scenario, he said there was no plan to cut salaries of employees as was being done by many companies in India.

He said most of the 120 manufacturing units of the company and its contract manufacturers were operating at 25-60% capacity and the demand for staples, sanitisers and hand-washing products had gone up substantially. He said the company fast paced innovations to meet the emerging needs of consumers in the hygiene space and came out with new products. It even converted its perfume manufacturing unit to make sanitisers to cater to the demand.He said going forward, digital engagement of brands will only increase and health and wellness categories will become increasingly important.

“There will be a shift in demand in the health, wellness and hygiene products categories. People will look for products that they can trust and and buy from strong brands,” Mr. Puri said.

Since COVID-19 virus is unlikely to go away easily in the near future, Mr. Puri said the whole emphasis would be to deal with the situation and remain prepared to tap the opportunities that would emerge.

“It is time for re-inventing our future and remaining prepared for the opportunities. We have to adopt fast and be agile in the future. This is the best way to handle the situation,” he said.

He said the company would evaluate any takeover opportunity that may come by.

Highlighting that sustainability will become mainstay going forward, he said the revival of manufacturing and agri-value chains outside the containment zones would be important for economic activity to revive.

“The longer the shutdown, the more will be the stress on the economy,” he said.

“We will get over this crisis. The question is how to bounce back? There is lot of potential in the domestic economy and we have to remain prepared to tap the opportunities,” Mr. Puri added.